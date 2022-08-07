he was a policeman and his life was in danger from a bullet

on the platform of TikTok and in the streets of Lima, Yoshual Ávila has become a ‘celebrity’. The reason? His great resemblance to Will Smith It has generated thousands of views and followers who ask for a photo. Few know that this double of the American actor is a native of Venezuela, a country where he worked as a police officer.

In a recent interview, he told details of his life as a law enforcement officer in which he was close to death.

The popular Will Smith stunt double He said that in a shooting confronting criminals he received a bullet in the leg; however, on another occasion he was closer to death. It was when he attended an assault where he was caught in the crossfire between his companions and his thieves.

As he narrated in the interview they did to him on the Youtube Moloko Potcast, to ‘save himself’ from this terrible moment, stuck to a wall where two bullets finally hit him near his face. The dust blinded him for a few seconds.

Yashual Ávila said that he left his position in the police where he became an officer. He was part of the motorized command in Miranda State, two hours from Caracas.

As a result of the crisis in Venezuela, they began to be in danger, as they were assassinated, according to what he narrated in the talk. This led him to leave his position and undertake the journey, together with his family, to Peru, a country that he received with open arms.

“I am Venezuelan, but they have turned me into the ‘Prince of Peruvian rap or Gamarra,'” he said with a laugh.

its resemblance to Will Smith It is not from now, in Venezuela they already called him “Men in black”, “Hanckock” or “Two rebel policemen”, films in which the American actor is the protagonist.