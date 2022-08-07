HBOMAX | Why isn’t the Elvis movie coming to HBO Max this month? Why isn’t HBO Max rolling out Elvis?

The film Elvis hit theaters on July 14, receiving good reviews due to Austin Butler’s great performance as the king of rock.

The film delves into the complicated dynamic between Presley and Parker over the course of more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom. All this behind the curtain of cultural evolution and social maturity in the United States. At the center of that journey is one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

In the 2 hour 39 minute tape, we can see that there were also several successes with what was the real life of the King of Rock and Roll.

Among this, the relationship between Elvis and his wife Priscilla is very well told.

It also includes the fact of how the singer’s style was based on his experiences as a child attending Christian churches of Gospel music.

Another highlight is the ending of Tom Hanks’ character as a casino gambler, including the sabotaging of Presley’s international tours due to Parker not having a passport to leave the US are also faithfully portrayed.

Why isn’t the Elvis movie coming to HBO Max this month?

According to the IndieWire portal, the Elvis film will be the first Warner release that will not come to HBO Max after serving 45 days in theaters.

This means that there will be a longer period of time before the productions reach streaming (the film could only arrive in the last quarter of this year).

HBO Max will say goodbye at the end of 2023 to make way for a new ecosystem and app to bring together the content of Warner Bros and Discovery.