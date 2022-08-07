Have you ever seen this photo of Cristiano Ronaldo as a teenager? It is unrecognizable

Have you ever seen this photo of Cristiano Ronaldo as a kid? Today it is definitely different

Cristiano Ronaldo, in recent weeks, has attracted more attention than it should. The reason? Its future al Manchester United is a puzzle: the Portuguese spent an atypical summer in which he seemed destined to leave the Red Devils only a year after his romantic return.

In the last pre-season friendly, however, Cr7 is back at the disposal of Ten Hag and for the moment it would seem to have decided to stay at Manchester United. The market will close on August 31st, so there are also about three weeks in which really anything could happen.

The debut of the Manchester United in Premier League, among other things, it was to be forgotten. THE Red Devilswithin the friendly walls of Old Traffordwere beaten 2-1 since Brighton and the choice of Ten Hag the fans did not like leaving Ronaldo on the bench for almost an hour of play.

Have you ever seen this photo of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo, in addition to being one of the strongest players in the history of football, he has also become an icon of beauty thanks above all to his statuesque physique. Several times he has been at the center of numerous gossip due to acquaintances / relationships with different showgirls (among them also Raffaella Fico).

The Portuguese is often the protagonist of sponsorships with body care products. In this sense, his advertisements for a well-known brand of anti-dandruff shampoo (Clear) and for a brand of sports nutrition products (Herbalife) are famous.

Below, however, you can see a photo of CR7 relating to his adolescence. Have you ever seen this shot? It’s definitely different, don’t you think?