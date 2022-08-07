Has Netflix found its Bond? Ryan Gosling stars in the spy movie “The Gray Man”

By Lisa Richwine and Rollo Ross

LOS ANGELES, Jul 19 (Reuters) – In Netflix’s new movie “The Gray Man,” Ryan Gosling’s character jokes that he is called Six because 007 had already taken him over.

The film is a big-budget, effects-heavy thriller in the spirit of a James Bond adventure from Netflix Inc. and the film’s directors hope the film, which begins airing Friday, will launch Netflix’s own spy series. long duration of the company.

Gosling plays the Sierra Six, a former inmate released from jail by the CIA in exchange for serving on a secret program.

“I’ve always wanted to do an action movie,” Gosling told Reuters. “Action was my first love. It made me fall in love with film in the first place. It took me a minute to get there and find the right one.”

“The Gray Man” is based on a novel by Mark Greaney and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers who directed the Marvel mega-piece “Avengers: Endgame.”

The Russos said Netflix allowed them to bring their full vision to the screen. “The Gray Man” was filmed on seven locations around the world, from Azerbaijan to Croatia to France.

“We wanted to be very ambitious with this movie,” said Anthony Russo. “It’s hard to shoot action. It’s expensive to shoot action, and Netflix was up for this level of ambition.”

The film includes nine great action sequences, including a lengthy shootout in a public square in Prague.

“It was a real litmus test for me as it was my first action movie,” Gosling said.

Reaction from film critics has been mixed. As of Monday, “The Gray Man” had a 52% positive rating among reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website. The public was more enthusiastic, with 89% of comments on the website giving it a thumbs up.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Rollo Ross; Editing in Spanish by Vicente Valdivia)