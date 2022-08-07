Harry potter birthday | Trade

Harry James Potter was officially born according to its creator on July 31, 1980, coincidentally the same day and the same month as JK Rowling, although she was a few years earlier.

He has been the protagonist of seven books and eight films. The first of the books, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ was released in 1997 and its film version was released four years later, in 2001, when it was already a worldwide literary phenomenon.

When we talk about a global phenomenon we are not exaggerating one iota bearing in mind that

the books have been translated into 88 languagesaccording to official figures, and that

more than 500 million copies have been sold all over the world.

‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ was the last of the books that recounted the adventures of the boy who survived, it was published in 2007 and in the epilogue of the book they already told us that in his adult life he was married, had three children and He worked alongside his inseparable friends at the Ministry of Magic.

of this last book

more than 11 million copies have been sold worldwide only in the first 24 hours of its release in the US and UK!

It is logical that it has the Guinness World Record as the novel with the highest number of sales on the first day of release.

But it is that when the stories were taken from the paper to the big screen, success continued to accompany its author. ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ broke box office records on its opening weekend

the film has grossed over a billion dollars all over the world.

Only the first of the eight films, but the others have not been too far from those figures, far from it.

JK. Rowling author of the famous saga /



Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS



JK. Rowling An almost magical story also in real life

Yes, because until JK Rowling managed to see the first of the books published, she sent it to eight different publishers from which she only received silence or refusals.

He managed to convince Bloomsbury to publish the book because he was extremely lucky to have the support of the daughter of Nigel Newton, the publisher’s founder who, at just eight years old, read the first chapter of the story and encouraged his father to publish it in order to continue reading, according to the author herself.

And of those failed attempts, of those refusals by almost a dozen publishers to the more than 470,000 dollars that were paid a few years ago at an auction for a first edition, in hard cover and in English, precisely of the first of the books, of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. A turn of the story that at first no one could imagine.

Rowling took five years to write the seven books from which, years later, the eight films that millions of people around the world have seen would be developed.

And since the publication of the first of the stories, the fan club has not stopped growing, reaching 37 million members worldwide and continues to grow despite the fact that the saga seems to be over.

If you haven’t read the books or haven’t seen them, maybe this is the time to do it, in total there are almost twenty hours of movies and magic that can be dosed throughout the holidays and that, of course, can be enjoyed with the family. .