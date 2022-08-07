Hand in hand with Ben Affleck: Jennifer Lopez flaunts glamor in a blue ensemble during her honeymoon in Paris

The new couple in tinsel town, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been enjoying each other’s company in Paris during their exotic honeymoon.

after celebrating his birthday 53 in the French capital, Selena’s star turned heads as she left the Hôtel de Crillon with Affleck on Monday.

the singer of on the floor She rocked a gorgeous summer look as she rocked a stunning bold blue shirt dress, showing off her slender waist. Her dress also featured a collar and puff sleeves.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stroll through Paris

Jennifer Lopez

She was carrying a beige bag, matching her beige ballet flats, and kept her brown hair up in a bun.

Meanwhile, the actor gone girl He kept his look casual in a light blue shirt, paired with a white t-shirt, navy blue jeans, and black sneakers.

The lovebirds were snapped as they strolled hand in hand outside the hotel.

The newlyweds also celebrated JLo’s 53rd birthday on Sunday night at the celebrity favorite the giraffewhich is located on the Place du Trocadero, right in front of the Eiffel Tower.