Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn didn’t know the film was part of Phase 5: ‘I found out at Comic-Con’

ll May 3, 2023 will be released in theaters Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3the new chapter on the adventures of our favorite space pirates again directed by James Gunn, at the Atlanta studios. As anticipated in the past, this third chapter will represent the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them, also laying the foundations for something new. READ ALSO:

Speaking to fans on Twitter, the director James Gunn admitted he was clueless about the film’s Membership Phase until the official announcement on stage at San Diego Comic-Con:

I did not know that Vol. 3 was part of Phase 5 until the presentation at Comic-Con.

I didn’t know Vol 3 was Phase 5 until the presentation at Comicon. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 1, 2022

The director then later admitted that he does not even know the Phases to which the first two films belong Guardians of the Galaxy:

I don’t even know what Phase they are part of Vol. 1 And Vol. 2. I should go check it out. The concept of “phase” is not part of my creative process.