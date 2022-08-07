“Groot” arrives at Disney + | The printing press

Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM for its acronym in English) began in 2021 including the premiere of series, with characters that after being presented on the big screen gave way to individual productions, a bet that has worked for Marvel and He has the approval of his fans.

Returning to the original Marvel characters, the series delves into their lives, conflicts, loves and other aspects. These superheroes or villains conquer fans with a dose of science fiction, adventure, action and even romance.

The turn on this occasion is for the little tree of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Groot, who this August 10 premieres his own “spin-off” in a series of hyper-realistic animation of very short chapters, as short films.

The animated series about the humanoid is directed by Kirsten Lepore and will consist of five episodes, while Vin Diesel reprises his role as the voice of Baby Groot.

Before this premiere that arrives at the streaming service this week, we remember some UCM productions.