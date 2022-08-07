Gina Ferrari: this was her emotional ending in Myhyv



Gina Ferrari sat on the throne of ‘MyHyV’ in 2012



The tronista of ‘MyHyV’ celebrated her end after three months of reign



Manzano, Ferchu, Nano and Jose were the four finalists for Gina’s throne

gina ferrari starred in a thrilling finale on the throne of ‘Women and men and vice versa’ just a decade ago. In the month of August 2012, the one who had been a suitor of José Luis Garrido put an end to her reign and she did it very excited with one of her boys.

We jump back to that summer ten years ago to remember what Gina Ferrari’s last minutes were like on the love show and who she was the person with whom he decided to leave. This was his emotional ending!

Gina Ferrari’s debut as a tronista in ‘MyHyV’

The former suitor of José Luis Garrido found out that he was going to be a tronista in a very peculiar way. As if it were a scene from the movie ‘Pretty Woman’, Gina Ferrari got into the skin of Julia Roberts and discovered that she was going to have his own reign submerged in a jacuzzi.

He was going to fulfill a dream and that is why he could not hide the happiness that the new news caused him. She went down the stairs of the love program with a smile from ear to ear, although she admitted that she was “very nervous”: “It was very difficult for me to assimilate it, everything has been very fast”, he claimed.

As if that were not enough, upon his arrival at the chair he had to face Vicente Herrero, one of the hooks of the program, who had it a bit crossed: “Doesn’t inspire confidence and therefore I would not have put you on the throne.”

Gina Ferrari’s final in ‘MyHyV’

After three months of reign, Gina Ferrari decided to make a decision in August 2012 and chose that she did not want to leave alone. She had four finalists; Manzano, Nano, Ferchu and Jose, although it was with the first two that he had the most affinity.

Gina Ferrari wanted to dedicate some affectionate words to all her boys, although she took more time to talk to her two favorites: “You have been very good suitors. It is true that I have had more connection with Nano… Manzano has arrived later, but he has made me feel things in very few dates, ”said the tronista.