Gigi Hadid launches a new “Guest in Residence” clothing line • TAG24

Gigi Hadid announces her new clothing line: it’s called Guest in Residence and it’s a huge step forward for the famous model, who as a model begins to take on the role of the designer, designing and giving life to her clothes and her new line.

Gigi Hadid and the new Guest in Residence project

Gigi Hadid announces:

To write it is herself on Instagram, with a carousel post, whose caption tries to stimulate the curiosity of the fans:

“I’m working on something. With love, @guestinresidence. “

In the photos, you can see a small glimpse of her collection, which prefers knitwear and who prefers pastel colors, together with a loungewear style. Comfort seems to be the key word for a cozy and comfortable collection, suitable for enjoying the intimacy of the new home. In the carousel of images, there is also an image that indicates the manufacture of a garment and its material: the label shows “100% cashmere”.

The collection was greeted with great enthusiasm by some famous names, although the post was just an anticipation of the future project, of which the model proudly declares herself “founder and creative director” in the bio of her profile: among the intrigued, we find Hailey Bieber, who comments, showed all her excitement for the next collection. Still, it is possible to note the name of the sister Bella Hadid among those who have left a few words to the post:

“That’s all we’ve been waiting for! “

It is with enthusiasm, therefore, that Bella shows her support to her sister, not forgetting to shower her with a shower of emoticons in the shape of hearts.

Queer Eye fashion guru Tan France also shows his appreciation and writes that he can’t wait for everyone to get their eyes on the model’s collection.

But is it the first time that Gigi Hadid, as a model, has tried her hand at a job as a stylist? Here on TAG 24 we retrace her collaborations and her career, in order to celebrate this success for the model.

Other projects besides the “Guest in Residence” clothing line

Before trying her own line of clothing, Gigi Hadid worked with other houses and other personalities in the fashion world: for example, she worked with Tommy Hilfiger and, in May, she released a swimwear collection together with Francesca Aiello , childhood friend and founder of Frankies Bikinis.

The line would be inspired by their first moments together, their life in Malibù, California: a lasting friendship that continues to bind them and give them both great creative inspiration, so much so as to give life to such a personal project.

These are the statements that both have released about their work together: in a press release, Gigi Hadid claims to have dedicated herself with so much love to their line and tries to show the lines that have oriented their creativity.

“We drew this line with a lot of love, and I think that shines through in the details. Both Frank and I have very intense social lives but we are also women who love to be at home, and the collection truly embodies this side of us. “

A nostalgic collection, which speaks of sunny summers, beaches and distant memories, as sweet as the nostalgia they bring.

Francesca Aiello also addresses affectionate words to her friend, not only recalling their long relationship, but also praising the good creative team that the two have become, in order to bring the collection to life: