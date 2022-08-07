George Clooney said no to the role of Nick Fury to Marvel Studios

Many are the great Hollywood superstars to reject a role offered by Marvel Studios, but did you know that George Clooney rejected the role of Nick Fury?

Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe existed as we know it today, there were many projects and many actors who were the favorite choice to be part of the nascent MCU. This included Nick Fury’s film version, which was very different from Samuel L. Jackson’s version. The character was going to have his own solo movie and the studio thought of George Clooney to play him.

However, the star ocean’s lift, after doing some research on the comics, he was too horrified to accept the role. Perhaps his previous experience with batman and robin in 1997, it made him more cautious about accepting a role in a story based on the comics.

Clooney was a perfect fit for the classic incarnation of Fury in the comics.

The character who had previously been portrayed by David Hasselhoff in a television movie, Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., was one of the characters considered to have his own film at the beginning of the 21st century. In fact, this version almost went into production, with George Clooney on board to play the character. On paper, the cast was a perfect fit for the classic comics incarnation of Fury, and Clooney, at least initially, seemed interested in taking on the role. However, as Business Insider reported, this all fell apart when the star sat down to read some comics of the character.

Rage. Peacemaker (2006) by Garth Ennis was to blame

The fault lay with the recent publication at that time of Rage. Peacemaker (2006) by Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson and Jimmy Palmiotti. The grisly story about Nick Fury lashing out at the end of the Cold War was released under the Marvel MAX label, so it was able to go far beyond the limits of typical Marvel Comics censorship.

The content of the issue was something of a shock to Clooney. In fact, the book Marvel: The Untold Story by Sean Howe claims that it was one scene in particular, one in which Fury uses a man’s intestines to strangle him to death, that upset Clooney so much that he turned down the role, even though he had originally accepted it, and decided that it wasn’t for him. Obviously he would have thought that the studio wouldn’t have gone in that direction with the film to reach more audiences, but we guess he didn’t want to risk it. The project was possibly still too green to have been given a finished script.

A decision that changed everything at Marvel Studios

Clooney’s casting as Fury would likely have had a ripple effect on the superhero genre, the industry in general, and could have accelerated the development of the MCU. As it later transpired, these plans fell through in the early 2000s, allowing producers like Kevin Feige to spend the next six years putting the pieces in place to set up the MCU as we know it today with Iron. 2008’s Man. But Clooney’s casting could have upset plans and resulted in the Marvel movies taking it in stride instead of charting strange paths to follow. Even if the MCU had continued as it exists, Clooney’s casting could have had a serious impact on the evolution of the movies.

And Samuel L. Jackson came

After Clooney turned down the role, plans for a Nick Fury movie seemed to fall through the cracks, and the character almost appeared in The Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer (And it’s a good thing he didn’t because it would have prevented him from appearing in the UCM). Work was eventually returned to development in the MCU, with Samuel L. Jackson taking over the role. Since then, he has made it his own, transforming a redesign of Fury from the Ultimate Universe into one of the pivotal characters in the entire franchise. Jackson’s impact on the character has been so undeniable that Marvel Comics even introduced an all-new Nick Fury who more closely resembled the on-screen incarnation of him.

If Clooney had shown up, it’s unlikely that the most franchise-averse actor would have become as central to the universe as Samuel L. Jackson has been and his character would have disappeared long before and wouldn’t have garnered attention in the next. Marvel series, Secret Invasion. This could have impacted the development of the MCU and led to a storyline where Fury (and by extension SHIELD) wasn’t as involved in the holy timeline.