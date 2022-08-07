Function that will notify you when they want to steal your account.

WhatsApp it is the most used and downloaded instant messaging application worldwide; however, it is also one of the means most used by lovers of what is foreign to violate the security of app users where countless personal data such as passwords, addresses, phone numbers, bank accounts, among others, are shared.

Therefore, it is necessary to be very careful when using it and with the information that is shared because it could fall into the wrong hands and that would be detrimental to the owner of the account.

Currently it is not easy to detect if someone has stolen our account. WhatsAppbeing the only way to check it by entering the settings section, link device, later it will show who is using our account and access can be withdrawn.

Is there a notice for when they want to steal your account?

The place WABetainfo recently discovered that it is possible to receive a notification when someone wants to access your account WhatsAppor is using your data, through a text message to the phone number registered with the account.

Once the function is launched, it will only be necessary to activate the verification with two simple steps from the account settings. Once activated, if someone wants to access your account through another device or from the web, a text message will arrive with the notification.

This function will allow us to have control of our account WhatsApp as well as everything we share in the instant messaging application, since people who wish to enter your account can be approved or rejected.

This function at the moment would only work for Androidbut it is not ruled out that it is available for iOSso it’s only a matter of time before this new feature reaches all devices and not just those with the beta.