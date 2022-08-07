From Brad Pitt’s skirt, Ana de Armas’ sensual suit and Ryan Gosling’s eccentric outfit: the actors’ looks on the red carpet in Berlin

Many relevant players from the international industry were present at Germany coinciding with the presentations of his next films, from the Zoo Palast cinema in berlin. Through the premiere of the film “Bullet Train” and of “The Gray Man” the leading actors and actresses of both films paraded through the red carpet with sophisticated and attractive clothes.

Since Brad Pitt who surprised with his skirt, the sensual look of Ana de Armas and the eccentric outfit of the boy of the moment, Ryan Goslingwe review all the spectacular looks that the movie stars wore in this event.

Brad Pitt kept cool in a black skirt midi long combined with military boots, mauve shirt and dark jacket, all in linen, the preferred fabric to combat high temperatures. The skirt earned the actor a hashtag that became a trend on Twitter. For his part, Ana De Armas gave style chair by wearing a navy blue Louis Vuitton suitconsisting of tailored trousers with darts, a vest with a peak-shaped finish and button fastening, and an oversize blazer with double buttons.

Chris Evans with a more casual style, he did not mind the heat and wore a super fitted white basic shirt accompanied by a taupe vest with sport suit pants. She completed her look with velvet loafers with checkered stockings in tune with the range of pants. And she added some cool sunglasses. Other simple and relaxed look worn by the young actress Joey King parading with a white chiffon shirt dress and on top of that another dress made up of a corset and a pleated skirt. She completed with spiked stilettos. For the Beauty Look she opted for a rhinestone fade and left her hair straight with bangs.

And how not to talk about the boy of the moment, Ryan Gosling, who is setting a big trend in the world of fashion with unique combinations. The actor, who is quite a Ken, posed in a suit with a red blazer with details on the velvet collar, accompanied by a black leather tie. Moccasins and socks to match the shirt.