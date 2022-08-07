Fox Sports and Marca Claro will maintain transmissions from Pachuca and León

Fox Sports published a statement explaining how the broadcasting rights of the teams of the Pachuca Group: Pachuca and Leon.

In the letter, the television company said that there is a good relationship with Clear Brand and therefore decisions have been made, after the incident that occurred with the duel between lion and america of matchday 6 of Opening 2022where the Marca Claro signal was eliminated for a few minutes, a situation that annoyed the fans.

“Marca Claro and Fox Sports MX hold conversations in good faith, in relation to the current contractual rights that each one has entered into with Pachuca Group, regarding the transmission of the matches of the soccer teams of said group.

Also in another part of the statement, the sports television channel confirmed that both platforms will maintain the transmission of both clubs.

“In this sense, and to privilege said conversations and, while a solution satisfactory to the parties is agreed upon, both will keep streaming simultaneously of the Pachuca and León games through the media and platforms that each one decides to use,” the statement said.

