Fortnite Chapter 3: tricks to avoid lag in your games | Battle Royale | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Many gamers want to know how to fix game lag Fortnite while dealing with connection issues. Considering that the Battle Royale game requires a constant internet connection, it becomes a problem for those who have low bandwidth packages.

if you wonder why Fortnite is lagging, chances are the servers are completely fine and your setup isn’t good enough. Let’s see what you can do to fix it.

FORTNITE | Wired connection

Whether you’re on a PC or a gaming console, you need to use an Ethernet cable to connect your gaming system to the Internet. This connection is less convenient because it requires a cable, but it will give you a big boost in performance. Ethernet cable is interference-free, which makes it much more consistent for data transmission.

FORTNITE | Select the correct region

If you select the closest server, the delay will generally be less than 50 milliseconds (0.05 seconds). However, choosing a distant server can result in a delay of 300 milliseconds, which is a third of a second. Find this option in the second tab of the Settings menu. There you will have to click on the region that has the lowest delay (displayed in ms).

FORTNITE | change your device

Mobile phone users constantly play games on a wireless connection, which causes additional problems. The key to getting the best performance out of a smartphone is proper cooling, so make sure your phone has enough airflow and doesn’t get too hot.

FORTNITE | Check the connection

There are numerous websites where you can test your connection like Speedtest by Ookla. When you open the website, let it run for a few seconds and test your internet speed. Once the test is over, you will get results for both download and upload speed as well as ping. You need at least 3 Mbps download and 2 Mbps upload speed to play smoothly.

FORTNITE | Update the internet package

Before you decide to upgrade your package and improve your internet speed, you need to find out how good your current package is. Many Internet Service Providers use outdated equipment that may be causing connection problems. If your router is fine and your cables are not damaged, upgrading to a better package may be the only solution that will help you.

