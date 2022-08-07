Fortnite Chapter 3: how to make the glitch that will allow you to teleport on the island | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

A new glitch from Fortnite it is completely game breaking as it gives players a huge advantage. Epic Games disabled Crash Pads just a few days ago, but loopers have already found a way to abuse them.

Avid gamers have spotted a way to quickly teleport by stacking Crash Pads on top of each other. Considering that these items are everywhere and can be obtained from many different loot sources, this glitch of Fortnite it is extremely easy to carry out.

The first thing you need to do the trick of Fortnite is to collect at least three Crash Pads. Then you will have to stack them on top of each other. The best way to do this is to simply jump and place the item below you. After that, you’ll bounce back into the air, allowing you to simply throw another Crash Pad on top of the one you placed earlier. Keep doing this until you have a small bouncy tower.

Once you’ve stacked the Crash Pads on top of each other, all you need to do is run towards it with a vehicle. You can perform the glitch of Fortnite with any vehicle, from the Armored Battle Bus to the Motorboat, which is what makes the glitch all the more amazing.

When you hit the stack with the vehicle, it will fly up and fast forward, allowing you to travel incredible distances in a short amount of time. The glitch is very useful for those who want to quickly run away from the storm. It’s especially good for players who love to loot around the edges of the island, as they no longer have to worry about losing health to the storm.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3: Week 9 Challenges

Gain shield while gesturing (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents while riding a wolf or boar (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Gather Seeds from a Reality Seed Pod before they hit the ground (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Plant or summon a Sapling of Reality 30 meters or more from you (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Open chests in Tilted Towers in the same match (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Bounce off 3 different Impact Pads without touching the ground (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Hold a fully charged Charge SMG for 3 seconds, then deal damage to an opponent (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

