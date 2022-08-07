Former WWE champion would have been injured during a Live Show

A former WWE champion would have suffered an injury during a Live Show.

Tonight WWE held a new Live Show from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. During the course of this show, Bianca Belair defended the Raw Women’s Championship against Carmella and Asuka in a Triple Threat Match. During the course of this fight, unfortunately Carmella would have suffered an injury.

According to Bodyslam, Carmella would have suffered a head injury after a calculation error that Bianca Belair had with herAfter this action, the referee made the ‘x’ sign as Belair and Asuka ended the match. For the peace of mind of the fans present in the arena, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion retired by her own means to dressing rooms.

We will be attentive to know the seriousness of Carmella’s apparent injury. It should be remembered that in recent weeks the fighter from Massachusetts has not been constantly appearing on WWE television shows. Her last official match was on the July 28 edition of Main Event where she, along with Tamina, was defeated by Asuka and Dana Brooke.

