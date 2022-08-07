Former Chivas player regrets having recommended José Juan Macías in Europe

A former Guadalajara player who promoted the striker so that they would see him on the Old Continent regretted that decision.

In Mexican soccer there are many players with a lot of quality, so it is common to think that they could transcend competitions with higher levels such as soccer in Europe, so it isThey are usually promoted in the Old Continentbut not all of them manage to consolidate, as happened with José Juan Macías when he left for Getafe in Spain.

The former player of Chivas, Sergio Lugo, collaborated with some soccer agencieswhere a few years ago he was promoting some footballers from Guadalajara as JJ or Uriel Antuna; however, he admitted that it was not a good idea to do it with the center forward who could not emulate the level shown in the Leon.

“Yes I was wrong. Because when I promoted it, I had just done a very good campaign in León., but in Chivas he never did it and that’s the way it is. You have to admit that I was wrong, ”admitted the former soccer player in an interview with David Medrano.

HALF JAM

Lugo revealed that within Guadalajara there was mismanagement at the time of listing Macías and Antuna, who was still Atletico, so the possibility of emigrating vanished: “Fortunately, the Italian company, when I send them the videos they tell me: ‘yes, but we have to try it’ and in Chivas they can tell you. I spoke with Ricardo Peláez and he told me that he did not carry out those operationsHe told me to talk to Arturo Gálvez. I’m not going to go into detail, but he did not conduct himself in the most ethical manner.

“There is a moment when I jump and sends the economic proposal for Antuna or Macías to be. When he gets there, they tell me; “Isn’t this player worth so much? I told him of course not and that’s where everything broke, “he concluded.

