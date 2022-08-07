For his performance in the movie “Elvis”, Austin Butler is on the path to an Oscar

Supported by surprising performance tricks and a dizzying pace, “Elvis” goes beyond the classic musical biographical storytelling.

The movie “Elvis” has all the requirements to be one of the favorites for the Oscar, the Golden Globe, among other awards of the season. Austin Butler did not play a prominent character in the cinema until this film and shows that he is at his best with this role, which marks a before and after in his career.

Unlike Renée Zellweger in “Judy” and Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” who delivered Oscar-winning performances, Butler has the potential to break out. The actor brought all the euphoria that only Elvis could provoke in the audience, coming off the screen and jumping into our eyes.

Austin Butler should be one of the favorites for awards season with Elvis / Warner Bros.

One of the great merits of Baz Luhrmann is to contribute with emotion, the director knows very well how to provoke the reactions of the public, and that is the magic of cinema. At first glance, Butler denotes the less obvious choice for this character, the boy actor transforming into the “King of Rock,” from his voice to his looks.

“Elvis” is narrated by Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks, who was virtually the singer’s only manager, and who is credited for Presley’s success and decline.

The film shows how the musician came to fame and also his sad end, through his troubled marriage to Priscilla Presley, played by Olivia DeJonge.

Elvis’s career is controversial, precisely because he is a “white man” who rose to the top of the world thanks to his musical training within the African-American community. Luhrmann’s biopic accentuates Presley, highlighting where he grew up, references to him and his will to make the world a better place.

At first glance, Austin Butler may seem like the least obvious choice for this character / Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker makes no effort to detail to the audience the controversies over Elvis’s music from a political, cultural and social point of view, in any case he delves into how the singer’s innocence caused him to be controlled by Parker and how the death of his mother influenced the rest of his life.

“Elvis” is a shocking film from every point of view, but Hanks overshadows Butler, at a certain point. Meanwhile, the spotlight is on Austin, but Hanks’ cheesy, over-the-top performance ends up taking some of the light off the actor.

The strength of the film production of “Elvis” is undeniable, you may have never heard of Presley, but you will surely be moved by this work by Luhrmann, where entertainment and cinema go hand in hand.