First images of Copenhagen Cowboy, the new series from the director of Drive

The first thing to say about Nicolas Winding Refn is that their stories are not for everyone. Whether due to the rhythm of the story or the viscerality with which he shows the underworlds into which his characters enter, this director born in Denmark 51 years ago is known for having made productions such as Drivestarring Ryan Gosling and Carey MulliganY The Neon Demonan extremely uncomfortable audiovisual experience with Dakota Fanning as the main figure in his story.

The next project of Winding Refn will unite it with the world’s leading streaming platform, Netflix. It is a six-episode miniseries that will be titled Copenhagen Cowboy. Still without a release date confirmed accurately, it is expected to land in the catalog of the red N before the end of the year. The production (as can be deduced from its title) was shot entirely in Denmark.

What is it about Copenhagen Cowboy? What was spread around this project is that it will be a miniseries with noir elements (as seen in his filmography, particularly in Drive), where the neon that often marks the photography of his stories will not be missing. the protagonist will be Miua young woman who ends up immersing herself in the criminal world of the Danish capital. Angela Bundalovićknown for being the figure of rainwill be the protagonist of this story where we will also see actors like Lola Corfixen, Zlatko Buric, Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Li Ii Zhang, Dragana Milutinovic, Mikael Bertelsen, and Mads Brügger.

The filming of the miniseries has already concluded and this week the first images were released, of this world that was photographed by Magnus Nordenhof Jonck and built by the production designer Gitte Malling. “With Copenhagen Cowboy I go back to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter egos, now in the form of a young heroine, Miu”assured Winding Refnwho also pointed out “wonderful” the filming experience and anticipated that more projects will come along with Netflix.

+The terrible experience with the streaming of Nicolas Winding Refn

The sayings of Nicolas Winding Refn around Netflix they’re not innocent at all, considering how it went the last time they immersed themselves in the world of streaming. In 2019, it premiered too old to die young in Amazon Prime Videowith Miles Teller as the protagonist, and it was a creative process that generated sparks between the platform and the filmmaker. The series is made up of 10 episodes that last an average of more than an hour and focuses on an almost emotionless police officer who ends up working alongside the man who murdered his partner, immersing himself in a universe of Russian, Japanese and Mexican mafias. .

With influences from breaking badof Quentin Tarantino and David Lynchthis production marked a break in the relationship between Winding Refn Y Prime Video. After doing The Neon Demon, the company gave the filmmaker the opportunity to do whatever he wanted under the promise that they would finance it. Seeing the work too old to die young they completely regretted doing it, but it was already too late to turn back. “When they went to the viewing room, they got angry. But much. They realized that they couldn’t change it, it was done! So they told me, ‘We’re going to bury it among all our content.’ And I told them: ‘In the digital age, how are you going to bury something? The second you’re on the internet it’s just a click away. But they had this old idea that they could make my series disappear. But they couldn’t do it, obviously.”said the director.