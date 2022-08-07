Find out what Selena Gomez’s current fortune is

The Only Murders in the Building actress celebrates her 30th birthday today. She knows what her assets are, how much she earned working at Disney and the millions of dollars she asks to advertise on Instagram.

Happy Birthday Selena Gomez! The actress and singer today celebrates her 30 years in the midst of a dream job present: it is broadcasting the second season of Only Murders in the Building, succeeds with her makeup brand Rare Beauty and, apparently, found love. But beyond leading projects that show her best artistic side, it is undeniable that at the same time her fortune it just grows. Therefore, here we review what is the heritage of the former Disney star.

Selena’s first steps, as happened with Demi Lovato, were on television. When she was just a girl, she was part of the cast of barney & friends and, by then, the little girl won $3 thousand dollars for each episode. Although for his young age it turned out to be quite a lot of money, today that figure is a small percentage of his untold millions. It is that, according to the specialized site Celebrity Net Worth, once she became a Disney girl, her income increased significantly.

His leading role as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Placeafter his repeated appearances in Hannah Montana Y Zack and Cody, made Selena Gomez one of the leaders of her generation. Her foray into music he showed his talent, opening the doors to a new industry that went far beyond his characters on TV. Another Cinderella Story, Princess Protection Program Y Monte Carlo were some of the films that promoted her as a teenage phenomenon, to then make the big leap with roles in spring breakers either A Rainy Day in New York.

Her side as an actress is more relevant than ever. In fact, she stars Only Murders in the Building, the Emmy-nominated series that broadcasts a new episode of its second season on Star+ every Tuesday and has already been renewed for a third installment. Thats not all! In addition, she develops as a businesswoman with her own make-up brand, RareBeauty, and works with their own social networks. It is that, it is not a minor fact, is the fourth celebrity with the most followers on Instagram. Ahead of her are Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner and Leo Messi.

+ What is Selena Gomez’s salary?

Taking into account all these works in film and television, the celebrity has a $95 million estate. And it is not for less: with only 17 years, he won $30 thousand dollars for each episode of Wizards of Waverly Place and with only his first solo album, he surpassed the $10 million dollars. Thats not all! Because his work in social networks also makes up a good part of his fortune. As revealed by the specialized site Instagram Rich List, the cost of each publication of the artist on social networks is $1,735,000 dollars. In other words, this is the minimum value that each brand must pay to advertise on its verified profile, where it accumulates 338 million followers.

In addition to all these conditions for your network postings, special agreements with certain companies must be taken into account. In 2016, he signed a sponsorship contract for $10 million with Coach, a handbag brand that allowed her to launch her own line. A year later, Cougar doubled down and hit Selena Gomez $30 million to be the face of this sportswear brand. Only in advertisements, the actress and singer is done with $15 million dollars a year.

+ What does Selena Gomez spend her fortune on?

As it turned out, the artist spends her fortune mainly on property. The last one she acquired was in May 2020, when she cbought a mansion for $4.9 million dollars located in Encino, California. And although it is known that a good part of her money is invested in her own brand, vacations around the world and jewelry, her great obsession is cars. Gomez owns a $180,000 Mercedes Maybach, as well as a $70,000 BMW X6 and a $55,000 Mercedes GLA 250.