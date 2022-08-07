Fatigue is the most common persistent symptom of COVID-19 in different variants of the virus

A study has compared symptoms during the acute phase and six months after infection with the Wuhan, alpha and delta variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Variant-infected patients, Wuhan, had a higher number of persistent symptoms, three symptomatic conditions. Photo: Shutterstock.

Group of researchers from the Rey Juan Carlos University, and in conjunction with the Complutense University of Madrid, compared the symptom of the variants of SARS-CoV-2which presented at the beginning and six months later in three groups of patients infected with the variants -Wuhan, Alpha and Delta- and that in all cases required hospitalization.

The first phase of research had more symptom persistent, which continue the downward trend in different versions and with progressive vaccination, as the main conclusion, is the fatiguea symptom that affects patients in a similar proportion regardless of the version of the virus.

“By staying constant through the variants, it can be one of the key clinical criteria for defining this disease,” says César Fernández de las Peñas, professor at the Department of Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine at the URJC. Despite this, the amount of symptom “It is difficult to establish a single diagnostic criterion,” he adds.

Variant patients, Wuhan, had more symptom in the acute phase, than the rest of the versions, with symptoms such as fever, dyspnea and symptom gastrointestinal, feel more common; but in the case of the variant, Delta, there were more headaches and anosmia –loss of smell–.

Fernández de las Peñas, affirms that, “the presence of anosmia in the Delta variant determines that one should not speak of a flu infection of the SARS-CoV-2. These differences have been observed in the clinic throughout the different waves, but we have been the first to compare them systematically”.

The researchers analyzed data from 200 patients during their hospitalization.

Through telephone follow-up, after six months of the acute condition, telephone interviews were carried out to find out the situation and symptomatology of these people after admission.

The fatiguepresented a similar persistence in the three groups of patients, although there were multiple symptom with all variants of the virus.

Variant-infected patients, Wuhan, had a higher number of symptom persistent, three symptomatic conditions, compared to the rest of the variants, which presented two symptomof the general study, dyspnea was the most frequent, those patients infected with, Delta, reported as predominant symptom, alopecia.

“It seems that the incidence of persistent covid may be lower as time goes by and in the presence of new variants such as omicron, probably conditioned by vaccination. But it is still a serious problem given the large number of infections that occur”, concludes Juan Torres Macho, a researcher at the UCM Department of Medicine and co-author of the work.

