Famous mature women who are the image of brands

Thanks to the movements for “real beauty” and “body positive”, age is no longer a barrier when it comes to the main beauty firms having the faces of famous veterans such as Julia Roberts, Eva Longoria, Cate Blanchett or Penelope Cross.

Aging is a natural process, part of life. And yet, in the world of fashion and beauty, it has been a taboo for many years, especially for women: turning 40 or 50 used to be considered a point of no return, and older ages were invisible.

But times are changing and now it is more and more common for celebrities of these ages to continue leading campaigns for the main beauty firms, which are committed to a more natural and real brand image.

These are some of the “mature” divas whose faces continue to sell beauty.

JULIA ROBERTS (54).

The “pretty woman” whose smile conquered Hollywood has been the spokesperson for the exclusive firm Lancôme since 2009. Perfumes such as “La Vie est Belle” have her as their brand image.

ANDIE MACDOWELL (64).

Who does not know the face of this beautiful model and actress? She has been accompanying us on our televisions for years, since for more than three decades she has been one of the most representative images of L’Oréal Paris, currently with the “Age Perfect” range.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN (42).

The Brazilian beauty, one of the most famous models of the 90s, was the highest paid top model for 14 years. She now continues to work for Dior herself, and is the image of “Capture Totale”, the brand’s anti-aging facial line.

MONICA BELLUCCI (57).

The “beautiful” model and actress has been a benchmark for Dolce & Gabbana for more than a quarter of a century. She made the leap from fashion to beauty in 2003 with the “Sicily” cologne and since 2012 she has been the image of her makeup line. She is currently the most iconic brand ambassador in both fashion and beauty.

ANGELINA JOLIE (47).

The French brand Guerlain chose Angelina Jolie to be the brand of its exclusive line of fragrances “Mon Guerlain”, whose first perfume was inspired by the actress, who has been announcing them since 2017.

CELINE DION (54).

The legendary pop diva is a brand ambassador for L’Oreal and specifically for the face of the Elnett hair range.

CATE BLANCHETT (53).

The actress who gave life to the elf Galadriel in “The Lord of the Rings”, has shown that she shares an eternal beauty with her character. She has been the image of the Japanese cosmetic brand SK-II, and is also a spokesperson for the firm Armani Beauty since 2013.

CHARLIZE THERON (46).

The actress and model is one of those women for whom the years seem to have frozen: she has been working for Dior since 2004 and starring in the “J’Adore” commercials, and she continues to shine like gold.

EVA LONGORIA (47).

The beautiful Mexican-American actress is another of the models of the L’Oreal Paris brand. Specifically, she is the image of several lines of anti-aging treatments, such as Revitalift Filler and Laser for facial beauty, and Excellence Creme for hair dyes.

CAYETANA GUILLEN CUERVO (53).

The Spanish actress is, like Longoria, one of the living images of L’Oreal, although in her case you will see her mainly in Elvive ads, since she is the spokesperson for this hair line.

ISABELLA ROSELLINI (70).

And here, we have a case of a “home” return. Because Lancôme dispensed with the Italian actress and model years ago… But when she was already over 60, the firm once again had her as a brand image.

KATE WINSLET (46).

When she started with Lancôme in 2007, the famous actress did so as the face of the “Trêsor” perfume. Today, Kate Winslet continues to be the image of the brand in different anti-aging and natural beauty treatments.

PENELOPE CRUZ (48).

The Spanish actress is, like her professional colleague Kate Winslet, another of Lancôme’s women and, in fact, has also been the image of the famous fragrance “Trêsor”.

JANE FONDA (84).

The oldest on this list is the American actress Jane Fonda, with whom L’Oreal wanted to show that age is just a number that also has a place in its brand whatever the number.

She has been an ambassador for the brand for more than 15 years, and, honoring her seniority, she is the image of the “Age Perfect Golden Age” skin care line, focused on mature skin.