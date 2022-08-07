Evaluna turns 25: this has been her career as a child actress, singer and mother of Indigo | Photos

The Venezuelan singer, dancer and actress, Evaluna Mercedes Reglero Montaner Rodriguezknown in Latin America by the short name of Evaluna, arrives today, August 7, at the age of 25, in which she has gone from being a child actress, then a dancer and pop music singer, to being the mother of Indigo and wife of Camilo.

Eva Luna She has shown her lack and talent since she was just a child, when she began her training in art, learning harp, piano and various types of dance.

In his childhood he went to school The Cushman School in Miamiuntil the age of 13, when the Venezuelan singer began to study at his father’s house Ricardo Montaner, who was the one who introduced her to the world of acting, when she was just 4 years old, as part of the video clip for the song If I had to choose, eight years later she made her debut in music singing “Only Hope” by Switchfoot in the Argentine program Susana Gimenez.

In 2010, he joined the cast of the teen soap opera Nickelodeon Latin AmericaGrachi, where he participated until 2012, in the first and second seasons.

In 2012 Ricardo Montaner He chose her to sing the Christian ballad “The Glory of God”, in addition to taking her on the Frequent Traveler Tour, which began her singing career.

If it exists was the name of his first single released in December 2013, made with the help of his mother, Marlene Rodriguez.

The passage to the cinema and to motherhood

In 2013 she moved with her family to Bogotá, Colombia, where she lived for two years, starting her career as a host in the program Día a día en Colombia, in the segment of The voice Colombia.

In 2014, he landed a supporting role in the movie Hot Pursuit; She therefore moved with her family to Los Angeles, California where they have an apartment and throughout 2014-2015 she took turns between Miami, Colombia and Los Angeles, sharing the screen with stars like Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara.

In 2014 and 2015, her love of Christian music led her to participate in the Jesús Fest, where she sang their songs and did some covers of other songs. It was in 2015 when the relationship that she had with her current partner, the singer Camilo Echeverry, with whom she participated in two video clips of the songs, Do not go and Tutu, both creations of her boyfriend Camilo, became known.

In 2018, after four years without singing, he wrote the songs “I freed myself” and “For your love”.

Since 2019, she has been the protagonist of the youth series Club 57 of Nickelodeon, filmed in Miami. In which she stars as Eva, a lover of science and mathematics, who along with her brother Rubén (Sebastián Silva) are trapped in 1957.

On August 26, 2020, Eva Luna premiered as director of the music video for Titanic, a song by Kany Garcia In collaboration with Camilobelonging to the album Mesa para dos.

And since 2021 she has enjoyed the company of her little Indigo, the fruit of her love with Camilo and for whom they both go out of their way in their daily routine.

