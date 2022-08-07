Eva Longoria signs up for ‘Barbiecore’ shorts

It is one of the most fun, transgressive and avant-garde trends of the moment. has been baptized as barbie core and obviously refers to the Barbie pink garments that have stormed catwalks and street style. With the shooting of the live-action movie about the famous doll, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and directed by Greta Gerwig, this shade of pink has reached new heights of popularity that we haven’t seen since the 1990s.

And what better place to show that you are a barbie core lover than Los Angeles, birthplace of Hollywood. Eva Longoria, who regularly resides in that city, has gone out to dinner with friends at one of the fashionable restaurants and has maximized her tan with a Barbie pink blazer and shorts set of honor roll.

Rachpoot/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Eva, who has become an international style icon, coordinated this ensemble with a white top and white sandals with plexiglass detail.

Bermuda shorts have become one of the most sought after garments this summer, and proof of this is that even Kate Middleton herself opted for a fabulous white design for one of her latest more casual and maritime looks.

Is white high-waisted Bermuda shorts with gold buttons It belongs to the firm Holland Cooper. As for the sailor sweater is a piece of Erdem who has been sleeping in the Duchess of Cambridge’s closet for years.

Eva Longoria, a powerful and influential woman

She is 47 years old and has become, along with Sofía Vergara and Salma Hayek, one of the most powerful Latinas in Hollywood after a long career based on hard work and perseverance. Eva Longoria knows the impact that his images and his lifestyle have on many women around the world and that is why for years he has been quite an example healthy Y body positive through his Instagram account where he is followed by 8.8 million followers.

