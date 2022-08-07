Eva Longoria and the most sensual white dress of the summer

The white dresses are a summer staple that every year returns with force to the streets, beaches and even swimming pools. The current adlib it gave them their place in the summer wardrobe and for years the fashion industry has been reinventing them over and over again. That is why when summer arrives, celebrities turn to them in all their forms, designs and creations.

Eva Longoria, who recently passed through our country and dazzled with her friendliness and beauty, has posed on her Instagram account with a The most sensual design with which she boasts a tan and a spectacular figure.

It’s about a stretchy halter neck backless design that Eva has worn with a messy high ponytail the work of his trusted hairstylist, Ken Paves. As the icing on this fashion cake, Longoria has decided to give it that chic touch with golden bracelets and thin hoop earringsvery much in the style of Jennifer Lopez.

Eva Longoria, lover of white dresses in summer

She is one of the most committed actresses in Hollywood and that is why Eva Longoria visited our country for The Global Gift Gala, a great solidarity event of which she is a founding member together with her friend María Bravo. One more year the gala took place in Marbella and there the actress and producer did a bit of tourism defying the high temperatures. How did she manage to stay cool and comfortable during her visit?

Thanks to a precious white strapless dress made of linen, one of the most demanded fabrics of the summer. The actress splurged adlib style without being in Ibiza and she enjoyed her day of tourism with a smile on her lips and her inseparable fan. An accessory that Queen Letizia does not separate from in her recent public events.

At 47 years old, Eva Longoria has become, along with Sofía Vergara and Salma Hayek, one of the most powerful Latinas in Hollywood after a long career based on hard work and perseverance. The actress knows the impact that her images and her lifestyle have on many women around the world and that is why she has been for years quite an example healthy Y body positive through his Instagram account where he is followed by 8.8 million followers.

