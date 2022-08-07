Eugenio Derbez imitates viral photo of Ben Affleck asleep

Last July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas, a fact that has transpired not only in the life of the singer and actor, but also in social networks; Such has been the fury caused by her link and some photographs of both that circulate on the internet, that Eugenio Derbez has been given the task of recreating one of them.

A few days ago a series of photographs began to circulate on social networks in the sale ‘bennifer‘ during their honeymoon in Paris, although there are a number of snapshots in particular that have caught the attention of netizens.

In them you can see the actor of Daredevil (2003) leaning back in a chair, where apparently he fell asleep while taking a walk along the Seine River. These photos quickly went viral and they were the subject of dozens of memes.

Eugenio Derbez recreates Ben Affleck’s photography

Alessandra Rosaldowife of Eugenio Derbez, shared a photo on Monday where the comedian is seen recreating one of the images in which Ben is asleep while holding his cell phone.

“#iykyk -‘if you know you know’- this is how my husband looks after a good session of… the M Method,” the singer wrote in her publication, referring to ‘the M Method’ to a venture he has related to Physical Health.

Eugenio Derbez imitates a photo of Ben Affleck. (Photo: Facebook / Instagram @alexrosaldo)

Currently, the snapshot already has more than 21 thousand likes and several comments where Rosaldo’s followers perfectly understood the reference and gave their opinion, writing things like “Eugenio Affleck”, “A la JLo”, “Mini Ben Affelck” and ” Revenge”, to name a few.

Alessandra Rosaldo recreated a photo of Jennifer Lopez

On July 21, the actor from No refunds (2013) shared a photo where his wife appears lying on the bed full of white sheets, smiling and with the cell phone in her hand, recreating the image that the singer of ‘On the floor’ uploaded a day after her wedding to share the news.

“#iykyk -‘if you know you know’- That’s the smile I provoke every morning… every time he sees me in my underwear,” the producer also wrote in the photo that already has more than 440,000 “likes.”

Alessandra Rosaldo imitates Jennifer Lopez’s photo. (Photo: Instagram @jlo / @ederbez)

“JLO JAJAJA style photo”, “Hahahaha, don’t believe the JLO who is the only one who draws a smile every morning” and “La Jlo de Derbez” were some of them.

It is unknown if Derbez and Rosaldo will continue to recreate images of “Bennifer” in the coming days, although the two photos they have imitated were “a success” among Internet users.