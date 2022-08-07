Erik Larson is a former journalist turned writer and his books reached Hollywood

If that ironic reductionism that stipulates that “three similar facts or actions are a trend” were applied to leverage a text, an opinion and even a fashion note, if those facts or actions are four they would be consecration. And although Erik Larson already had his place among the readers of his books, the fact that four megastars of international cinema coincidentally chose him for new productions could well be considered a consecration. A few days ago it was announced that Keanu Reeves will be the protagonist of the series El diablo de la ciudad blanca (Devil in the white city in its original version), based on a homonymous book that Larson published in 2003. And the producers of it would be Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.

In addition, in specialized entertainment and literature media, it is also mentioned that Tom Hanks had already promised to convert another book by this North American writer, The Garden of the Beasts, into an audiovisual version –it is not known whether in series or film format. In the Garden of Beasts). And out of this, the audiobook version of his novel No one goes alone (No one goes alone) caught the attention of Netflix who would have already bought the rights to produce it.

Impulse. Erik Larson is American, 68 years old, married to a former neonatologist who is also a writer, and they both have three daughters. Before dedicating himself to writing professionally, he was a journalist. In a review about Larson, The New York Times detailed that in the list that this journalistic medium puts together with the best sellers, six books bear Larson’s signature: the most recent -published in 2021- Splendor and Vileza: the history of Churchill and his family circle during the most critical period of the war. In some of the reports he gave, reading is something more than present in his childhood universe and his tastes varied at that stage, according to the times. “However, he was not a voracious reader; he was more interested in drawing,” Larson recounted on the Creative Non Fiction site. He also said that he “loved the Tom Swift series and also the Nancy Drew (Teenage Detective) books. Then I had an accelerated graduation with Alexandre Dumas books; I loved The Three Musketeers and The Count of Monte Cristo. And when I was quite young, I started reading Charles Dickens. I’m not sure I really understood Bleak House, but I thought he was great.”

film effect. He had traveled from reading to journalism as a profession, but his entry into the professional world was by chance. In his words “I became a journalist by accident and for the worst reasons”. Larson studied history at the University of Pennsylvania (United States) and that was “because the history professors were some of the best; I was attracted to Russian history, in particular, because of a fantastic teacher I had. He made me see how exciting Russian history was that changed my entire college plan. Suddenly I was studying Russian history, Russian language, Russian literature… .. he intended to go to law school; then I took a business law course, just to see what it was like, and I realized that it was not my thing, I even hated the books they made me read.”

At that time he began to work in some publications for a year, as an editorial assistant. With irony, she remembers what that meant: “at lunchtime I cleaned the office and my boss’s desk, among other things.” The movie All the President’s Men was such a hinge that he enrolled in journalism school at Columbia University, landing his first job at a local paper where he covered mostly crime and sometimes film. And from there he went on to The Wall Street Journal.

Full glass. He was in that newspaper until he got married and his wife moved to San Francisco. He admits that resigning from The Wall Street Journal was not a good decision, but today he sees the glass full: “For work I wrote some things for Harper’s and The Atlantic, and it was good. But there came a time when I realized that given the amount of work I was putting into every stupid little story, instead of maybe writing a book.” A particular situation during a telephone conversation with an editor – whom he recognizes as a very good professional – made him speed up that decision. “That’s when I wrote my first book proposal, which became my first book, The Naked Consumer,” which no one read. And no one bought. If that had been my first book today, my career would have been over because now nobody gives you a second chance.”

Whether it’s a matter of time, as Larson explained, today his present is totally different. His book on Winston Churchill had very good reviews and in the near future three titles authored by him will be on platforms in an audiovisual version by four Hollywood names.