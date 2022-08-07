Emily Blunt Said She’s Already Played a Superhero

People are dying to see Emily Blunt in a superhero movie. Fans mainly want to see her as Susan Storm from The Fantastic Four. For many that would be a dream come true. Unfortunately, there is one person who does not agree with them: the blunt. The actress has no interest in playing the character, nor does she have any intention of appearing in something of that genre in the near future. The reality is that she has said that it would have to be a particularly flashy project for her to want to be a part of it.

The actress has been promoting A Quiet Place Part II – 93%, but people haven’t stopped asking him questions about his future in a superpowered hero movie. Apparently she’s not too happy with these types of questions because she’s already starting to come up with weird answers that seem intent on cutting the topic off altogether. That just happened in an interview for cinepop. The actress denied that she is going to appear in a superhero movie because she said that she has already played one, we just didn’t realize:

I already played a superhero. Mary Poppins is my superhero. I have already done that.

She played the character in the sequel to the classic Disney film that was released in 2018: Mary Poppins Returns – 74%. Now for the million dollar question: Can it be argued that Mary Poppins is a superhero? That is definitely a most tricky question. She definitely has superpowers, but they are magical in nature. That, of course, doesn’t stop several DC and Marvel heroes, including Doctor Fate and Doctor Strange, from having such powers. We could also argue that she uses them to save the day in her own way, but she definitely isn’t for a very simple reason. It is not in a history of the genre. Mary Poppins stories aren’t coded that way. A similar character could definitely be inserted into a story of the genre, with all that that implies, but this is not the case.

The reality is that what these types of answers show is that blunt she’s tired of being asked about it. It’s reasonable. Anyone would get sick of having to answer the same question over and over again. The only thing left before that is humor. IF they keep pushing her who knows what kind of witty response she’ll give us next. What yes is that what is not going to answer is that she is going to appear in a superhero movie. Let’s imagine for a moment that if you agree to go out in the MCU. The truth is that because of her policy of safeguarding information at all costs, she couldn’t reveal it.

Most likely that is not the case and he simply has no interest in the genre. There is nothing wrong with it. So she had already made it clear in a recent interview:

It’s not that he’s below me. I love Iron Man and when I was offered the role of Black Widow, I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr., it would have been amazing, but I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They are not something to my liking. I do not like. Not really. The genre has been exhausted. We are inundated; not only because of the movies, but also because of the infinite number of television series. That’s not to say that I’m never going to want to play one, just that it would have to be something really cool and a really amazing character. Then yes I would be interested.

No genre is exhausted in the right hands, but that’s not the point. The important thing here is that blunt he has no interest in being a superhero and that’s fine. It is his decision.

