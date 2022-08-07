Dwayne Johnson confirms the “Black Adam” easter egg in the credits of “DC League of Super Pets”.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has confirmed that his ‘Black Adam’ character appears in the credits of ‘DC League of Super Pets’.

The 50-year-old actor – voicing the best dog in the film, Krypto in the animated film along with talents from Kevin Hart, Diego Luna, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Vanessa Bayer, Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz, gave a nod del capo on his upcoming debut in the live superhero movie, which is slated for October.

Dwayne wrote on Instagram on Monday (07.01.22): “THANK YOU for making SUPER PETS the # 1 FILM… but you stayed up to VERY END credits [big eyes emoji]

“You guys already know how I feel about SUPERMAN vs BLACK ADAM.

The Unbreakable Force meets the Immovable Object.

With the DC SUPER PETS UNIVERSE we had the opportunity to build this fantastic animated universe in a great, fun and interesting way. reference.

Dwayne said, “So three-ish @ Teremana’s later [tre drink emoji e faccina felice]I got an idea for the credits …

“Allow me to introduce the meanest, meanest, anti-hero dog walking the green land of God…. ANUBIS [emoji fulmine] [emoji faccia teschio]

Complete with his new favorite toy: Bruce Batman [emoji pipistrello]”

Dwayne made fun of the “big plans” he has to create a whole series of stories surrounding the film, about which he joked about wanting to face Superman.

He continued, “At @sevenbucksprod we have big plans to build BLACK ADAM DC UNIVERSE and now DC SUPER PETS UNIVERSE with our partners @wbpictures @dccomics – and SUPER PETS BLACK ADAM is just the beginning.

The “Baywatch” star did not reveal whether he will face Clark Kent’s alter ego, but wished everyone to enjoy the “Easter Eggs” at the end of the children’s film, which also includes Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski respectively as of Batman and Superman.

Dwayne concluded the post: “Enjoy the movie and enjoy our Seven Bucks Easter Eggs.”