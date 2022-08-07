Dustin Hoffman: He had an “unhappy” childhood, wanted to be a pianist and succeeded in the cinema

Dustin Hoffman, who made a name for himself in Hollywood thanks especially to antiheroes and fragile characters, turns 85. The role of Benjamin Braddock in “The Graduate” gave him fame and other performances such as Rico Rizzo in “Midnight Cowboy” or Raymond Babbitt in “Rain Man” sealed his stardom.

The actor was born on August 8, 1937, in Los Angeles, California, United States, during the Great Depression. “We moved around a lot,” she told GQ in 2007. “He would always buy houses we couldn’t afford and we’d move, and after six months we had no money for the mortgage and we’d move back downtown,” she added, referring to her dad.

His childhood, he commented, was not a happy one. “At one point we challenged our parents and said: why did they have children? I remember that my father answered without pausing: ‘Don’t ask me.’ My brother is almost seven years older and I’m pretty sure I was an accident. I think that defines you more than anything else in life.”

Dustin Hoffman in “The Graduate”, the movie that made him famous

At school, Hoffman was one of the youngest in the class and not particularly handsome. In 1952, he graduated from Los Angeles High School where he began classical piano lessons. The actor, according to what is read in the book “Dustin Hoffman: Hollywood’s Antihero”, dreamed of becoming a professional pianist. During his childhood and adolescence, according to the book, “he was a kid who was always too short, wore braces on his teeth, and had one of the worst cases of acne in Los Angeles.”

At age 19, after dropping out of music studies at Santa Monica City College and passing through the Pasadena Playhouse, he moved to New York to pursue his acting aspirations. There, he combined acting with different jobs, such as a sales assistant in the toy department of Macy’s department store, a janitor in a dance studio or an employee in a psychiatric hospital.

Over time he was getting roles on television and in theater. In 1966 she had a small role in the comedy “The Tiger Makes out”. A year later, in 1967, his big break came with “The Graduate”, in which he plays a 21-year-old recent graduate who becomes the lover of a woman who is a friend of his parents and whose daughter he Fall in love. In 1968 he was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for this performance.

In “Kramer vs. Kramer” with Meryl Streep

His second nomination came two years later, with 1969’s “Midnight Cowboy,” in which he stars as Rico “Ratso” Rizzo, a con man with tuberculosis who befriends a Texan recently arrived in New York who survives by prostitution. In 1970, he released “Little Big Man”; “Straw Dogs, in 1971 and “Lenny”, in 1974, among others. This film, in which he played the American comedian Lenny Bruce, earned him his third Academy Award nomination.

TWO OSCARS

He was followed by other works such as “All the President’s Men”, from 1976, in which he gets into the skin of Carl Bernstein, one of the journalists who uncovers the Watergate Affair. That same year he hits theaters with “Marathon Man” and two years later he does “Straight Time”. In 1979 he sneaks back into the billboard with “Agatha” and “Kramer vs. Kramer ”, with which he obtains his fourth nomination and first victory at the Oscars.

The actor was recognized by the Academy on three other occasions, being nominated for best actor in 1983 for “Tootsie”, in 1989 for “Rain Man” and in 1998 for “Wag the Dog”. His work in “Rain Man”, giving life to Raymond Babbitt, a young man with Autism Spectrum Disorder whose brother discovers that he exists when his father dies and he becomes the heir to his fortune, made him become will take home the award. In Hoffman’s filmography there are also other films such as “Family Business”, “American Buffalo”, “Mad City” and “Moonlight Mile”, among others.

“I feel terribly bad if anything I could have done could have caused you discomfort”

Hoffman answered the first accusation of harassment

The father of six children, Hoffman was married twice. The first time with Anne Byrne Hoffman in 1969, a union that ended in divorce in 1980. That year he married Lisa Gottsegen, his current wife.

In 2017, “Variety” and “The Hollywood Reporter” published the testimony of various women who recounted episodes of sexual harassment or abuse by the actor, some of them when they were still minors.

After the revelation of the first woman, to whom Hoffman made sexual comments and touched the bottom several times when he was 17 years old, the actor said he had “the utmost respect for women”.

“And I feel terribly bad if anything I could have done could have caused you discomfort. I am sorry. It does not reflect who I am,” she assured. The actor did not comment on it or denied the successive accusations.