Dua Lipa has a sister who aspires to be more famous than her

The Lipa sisters want to replicate the success of sisters most famous in the world of fashion and entertainment, such as the clan kardashian jennerthe sisters Hadid or the sisters Margaret and Rainey Qualley, the daughters of Andie MacDowell. On this occasion, the younger sister of Dua Lipa, Anne Rina Lipa, has set the goal of becoming a celebrity much more famous than her sister, but with a career in the world of fashion.

Following a little the personal style of the interpreter of ‘New Rules’, the anne rina21, has become a style benchmark for the Generation Zwho sees in her a worthy representative of the best fashion trends, where the famous aestheticism and the style ‘Y2K’ They have led all the catwalks and magazine covers during these last seasons. This was demonstrated during his last trip, in which he was seen sharing the same activities in the same hotel as great fashion figures such as the Italian influencer chiara ferraginiex-girlfriend of Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan; and the nordic stylist Emili Sindlevamong many other specialists in the world of fashion, who have moved to Saint-Tropez to pose with some designs from the last season of the Italian firm Miu miufounded by Miuccia Prada in the early 1990s.



Dua Lipa and her sister

Miu Miu’s creative team selected the most influential girls on social media to enjoy a fun photo shoot to present a collection of sixties airs with jewel appliqués and a sports stamp in this paradisiacal city on the Côte d’Azur in southeastern France.

Dua Lipa’s sister has participated in several events of Haute Couture brands with only 21 years

Before being summoned by the famous CEO of Prada and Miu Miu, Anne Rina traveled to the French capital to witness, in the front row, the Haute Couture Week parades, being one of the guests of honor at the parade of the Spanish brand Balenciaga, in which her older sister, Dua Lipa, modeled. and other celebrities like Bella Hadid, kim kardashian and even the Oscar winner, Nicole Kidman. In addition, Anne Rina Lipa also has a circle of renowned friends, who often invite her to the most exclusive private parties in the industry, rubbing shoulders with the most VIP personalities in the world of fashion and entertainment. Likewise, she has also participated as a model on the catwalks of firms such as Reuben Selby Y GCDS in Milan. And if that wasn’t enough, Haute Couture brands like prada Y valentine They have chosen her to star in international fashion campaigns.



Dua Lipa’s sister stands out in the world of fashion

Although Dua Lipa’s younger sister has a promising future in the world of fashion, the truth is that she has also been training for years in dancing and acting, since one of her dreams is to be able to reach Hollywood. In this way, Anne Rina could surpass her well-known sister in fame.