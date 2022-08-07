“Don’t talk about my wife”: Sam Asghari responds to Kevin Federline’s Will Smith-style attacks

After attacks by Britney Spears’s ex-husband against her, the singer’s current husband did not remain silent and decided to respond forcefully on his social networks.

Through his Instagram stories, Sam Asghari wrote a message for all his wife’s fans and followers:

“To clarify, my wife has never shared nude photos, only her butt, which seems pretty modest to me these days. All the other posts that contained some nudity is what you would see in a commercial for beauty products. There is no validity to what she said about children taking distance and it is irresponsible to make this comment publicly.”

Sam also added that Kevin “hasn’t worked much” in the last 15 years and suggested that his support for the guardianship of Britney Spears and her father had to do with where he got money from.

Asghari ended his message a la Will Smith, asking Kevin Federline to “Don’t talk about your wife anymore” although he wishes her the best and hopes that in the future they can all get along in a positive way. In addition, he said that he would only like to clarify that he does have a job, since he has just released a movie.

So far, Federline has not responded to Asghari’s claims.

