Controlling Britney SpearsThe New York Times documentary about the legal guardianship that for more than a decade governed the life of Britney Spearswas nominated for an Emmy in the category Best Documentary.

On the label, the production will be measured against Netflix’s “The Tinder Swindler”; Amazon’s “Lucy and Desi”; HBO’s “George Carlin’s American Dream”; and Disney+’s “We Feed People.”

Some of these titles benefited from a recent change in the Emmy regulations, which prevents documentaries that have competed in the Oscars from submitting nominations.

Although the singer did not participate in the making of the documentary, her appearance among the nominees was celebrated among the fans of the American singer.

On the other hand, in the category of Best Documentary Series, the nominees were “The Andy Warhol Diaries”, from Netflix; Disney+’s “The Beatles: Get Back”; Netflix’s “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”; HBO’s “100 Foot Wave” and Showtime’s “We Need To Talk About Cosby.”

Of the total number of candidates for the 2022 Emmys, the drama “Succession” was the big winner with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus”, both with 20.

“Succession”, which already won in the Best Drama Series category in 2020, will compete this year with “Squid Game”, “Stranger Things”, “Ozark”, “Better Call Saul”, “Euphoria”, “Severance” and “Yellowjackets”. ”.