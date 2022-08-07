Do you remember Rupert Grint, Harry Potter’s beloved Ron Weasley? Here’s how he shrank at 33

Known to all for the role of Harry Potter’s best friend, Ron Weasley, British actor Rupert Grint has tried to repeat the success by taking part in other films. But what is he doing now? Here is the answer

The first time we saw him he was only 12, and now he’s turning 34. Famous for lending the face of Ron Weasley, Harry Potter’s best friend, in the film version of JK Rowling’s book saga, Rupert Grint is one of the most beloved actors ever. His debut in the cinema, we said, dates back to 2001, when the first film of the saga was released, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Presenting himself at the auditions to play the role of Ron Weasley, he could not fail to be chosen: seeing him, it seems that Rowling was inspired by him and not vice versa! Auburn hair, white skin, funny look: Rupert Grint was born to be a Weasley.

The success achieved by the little actor from Harlow, a small town in the English county of Essex, was incredible. Fans of the Hogwarts student wizard grew up with him, and film after film suffered, rejoiced and fell in love like him. The couple formed by Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, played by Emma Watson, made the hearts of millions of people beat faster. Between the two actors, however, there has always been only a beautiful friendship. In 2011, Rupert Grint got engaged to another actress, Georgia Groome, with whom he had a daughter on May 7, 2020.

Rupert Grint after Harry Potter

2011 was a terrible year for Harry Potter fans: the film saga ended with the eighth film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. In the following years, Rupert Grint continued to act in other films, which however did not achieve the success of the saga of the young wizard. In 2012, the Harlow actor took part in Petter Næss’ film Prisoners of the iceand the following year he starred in Charlie Countryman must die by Fredrik Bond.

After a few years’ absence from the scene, 2022 seems to be the year of Rupert Grint. The British actor, in fact, will take part in the Netflix series directed by director Guillermo del Toro entitled Cabinet of Curiosities. Furthermore, as reported by ComingSoon.itthe former Ron Weasley will be one of the protagonists of Knock at the Cabin, the new film by M. Night Shyamalan. The feature film by the famous Indian director will be a horror / mystery, as explained by the digital magazine Collider. In October, Shyamalan released the teaser for the film, which will also feature actors Dave Bautista and Nikki-Amuka Bird. The release is scheduled for February 3, 2023.

