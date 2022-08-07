Current status of several absent superstars in WWE

The last few weeks have been very busy within WWE. Vince McMahon’s retirement marked the beginning of a transition process that is causing changes in the company, from the power dome to the creative part, which is now in the hands of Triple.

As we’ve noted recently, Hunter is being very “aggressive” as he reshuffles the main roster, with the goal of adding depth. Thus, in the last seven days we have seen the debut of IYO SKY and returns of dakota kai, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. However, fans are wondering what has happened to several absent Superstars, both on Raw and SmackDown.

In this sense, Fightful Select has provided new information on three of them, starting with one of the most notable absences. We refer to Kevin Owens, who has barely participated in the company’s programming since Money in the Bank. That said, it is curious that the Canadian has not returned yet, considering that he is one of the “Triple H guys”.

The media indicates that it is not aware that the fighter may be injured. However, he did know that creatives are already preparing their future plans. It should be remembered that Owens had a very prominent role in NXT from the start. In addition, Triple H was very close to the fighter when he won the Universal Championship on the main roster.

Continuing with the red mark of WWE, another of the superstars who has been absent in recent weeks has been Omos, who continues to participate in the company’s live events accompanied by MVP. Also, this week he was part of the WWE Main Event tapings, where he defeated Ezekiel. In the case of the Nigerian, Fightful points out that is waiting to know his next plans, like other superstarsseveral of which have already held meetings directly with Triple H to address these issues.

Finally, we jump to the blue brand, where one of its female superstars would also be waiting for new plans. Is about Lacey Evans, who was removed from the SmackDown episode on July 29, where she was due to face Aliyah in a singles match. Michael Cole explained that the fighter did not have the medical authorization to compete that night, but without specifying the exact reason.

Meanwhile, the media points out that the company would have no immediate plans for herand that his name was not on the table when preparing the Gauntlet Match of the last episode of the blue mark. People Fightful was able to speak with indicated that Evans was one of Vince McMahon’s favorite fighters, who was heavily involved in her return to Raw, where he worked directly with her. However, and as we could see, his return to television turned out to be “chaotic and directionless”which is why he would now be waiting to find out the new direction his character will take.

