Cruz Azul was beaten by Santos Laguna and sinks in the Apertura 2022

Blue Cross lived an authentic martyrdom in the Comarca Lagunera. ‘La Maquina’ fell by a 4-0 win against a Santos Laguna who played shot and goal: three of his four free shots were effective, although to this was added the unstable defensive work of the cement workers.

The urgency of reinforcing the light blue defense is remarkable and the incorporation of Ramiro Funes Mori and Julio Dominguez it is urgent. The oversights in the lower area quickly took their toll: before the first 20 games, those from Torreón opened the scoreboard with the striker’s hand Xavier Correawho showed his effectiveness and cut the streak of 260 minutes that Cruz Azul had without receiving annotation.

Although those led by Diego Aguirre they had some brushstrokes of reaction, the intentions were stopped by the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo, who during the first half made at least a couple of interventions that allowed him to keep his goal clean.

But, far from being satisfied, the ‘Warriors’ took advantage of the oversights and mistakes made by the sky-blue team, allied themselves with the aerial game and at 47′ isaac rodriguez He made a resounding header to increase the difference, although the third did not take long to fall, because in less than 10 minutes Edward Aguirre was included in the goal party.

The nightmare seemed to have no end for the residents of the capital. Fernando Gorriarán worked together with Emilio Orantia and ‘Charal’ was in charge of finishing the scoreboard with a right-footed shot that left Sebastián Jurado without a chance, a result with which the Laguneros remain among the top four in the standings so far.

And although in the last moments the cement workers had a penalty in favor, the shot was missed by the Paraguayan Angel Romerowith a shot that was far from bothering the rival goalkeeper, but in any case it was not going to change the course of the match for Cruz Azul.

