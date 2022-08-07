Criticism: Criticism of “30 nights with my ex”, by and with Adrián Suar

After two and a half years without commercial success for Argentine cinema (the last one was The theft of the century with just over two million viewers at the beginning of 2020), comes the new film starring Adrián Suar, who also makes his directorial debut. event maker ( I married a jerk summoned 2,000,000 people; A boyfriend for my wife to 1,410,000; football or me , to 1,065,000; Y Two plus two at 1,000,000), this comedy in which Pilar Gamboa shines will try to recover the favor of the mass public.

30 nights with my ex (Argentina/2022). Direction: Adrian Suar. Cast: Adrián Suar, Pilar Gamboa, Rocío Hernández, Pichu Straneo, Elisa Carricajo, Campi, Elvira Onetto and Jorge Suárez. Screenplay: Javier Gross. Photography: Felix “Chango” Monti. Music: Nicolas Sorin. Edition: Emiliano Fardaus. Sound: Guido Berenblum and Nicolás Cecinini. Art direction: Mercedes Alfonsín. Distributor: Star Distribution. Duration: 93 minutes. Suitable for ages 13 and up.

the very loose the day you love me (2003) marked the last attempt to prove himself in the dramatic field for Adrián Suar, who from then on realized that comedy was his thing, a genre where he plays the same character who jumps from film to film. Well directed and scripted, Suar is effective and empathic, as shown A boyfriend for my wife (2008), just like me (2010) and Two plus two (2012). Otherwise, things like football or me (2017) or the abominable Crazy Heart (2020).

Directed by himself 30 nights with my ex is located, happily, very far from the last two, although it has a problem that has not been present in his films until now: beyond the similarity between all his projects, with his imprint of customs ABC1 becoming more and more noticeable, Suar knew how to play as a team by putting at the service of the story and the comic efficiency of the whole. It is not for nothing that one of the most remembered characters in contemporary national comedies is Valeria Bertuccelli’s “Tana” Ferro in A boyfriend for my wife. Here, instead, everything is thought around him.

Even the point of view belongs to his character, nicknamed the Turbo, even though the true gravitational center of the film is Pilar Gamboa, who plays the former alluded to in the title. Her name is Andrea, she has been separated from Turbo for six years and they haven’t seen each other for three. For this reason, she is surprised by the request of the doctor who attends her in the psychiatric hospital – which looks like a resort – where she spent time in the hospital: since Andrea needs support from a close environment, the idea is that she spend a month living with him and the daughter of both to adapt to life outside the hospital.

The situation, of course, will not be simple, because if it were, there would be no film. Andrea is an uncontrollable whirlpool, a succession of clumsiness that annoys Turbo and especially his neighbors, a couple in charge of the wasted Jorge Suárez and Elisa Carricajo. Between early-morning karaoke or a fire in the building where, however, they have dinner that same night, it is appreciated that these situations are portrayed without moral superiority, as if Suar understood that laughing “at” a psychiatric patient is an act of dubious good taste.

The truth is that Turbo seems to suffer more than Andrea herself. Only in the last few minutes does Suar run away from the center and the idea seems to occur to her that perhaps she feels much worse than he does, that all this chaos is the consequence of something that Andrea cannot or does not know how to control. An impossibility that Gamboa conveys with equal parts fragility and tension, as if he were a wounded animal speaking through his big round eyes.

