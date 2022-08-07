Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister likes a post that makes fun of Leo Messi

Yesterday, Leo Messi put on a show against the Clermont at the seasonal debut in Ligue 1, also scoring a beautiful goal in acrobatics.

A gesture that reminded many of that of Cristiano Ronaldo against the Juve , but not everyone liked the network. The sister of Cristiano Ronaldo indeed, Katia Aveiro as reported by Sportbiblecommented and liked a post that mocked the technical gesture of the seven times Golden Ball a fact that has certainly not gone unnoticed by the general public.

Katia Aviero’s like convict against Leo Messi

Messi scored two goals and provided an assist against the Clermontwhich also prompted the opposing public present at the stadium Gabriel Montpied to stand up and applaud him.

However, it is known that the rivalry between Messi And CR7 it is also very active on social networks and in fact, as reported Sportbiblepage Instagram cr7.o_legendary, made fun of the goal of Messi and compared it to the Portuguese col real Madrid against the Juventus in Champions League in 2018.

By publishing two pictures of the goals, that of Ronaldo is that of Messithe fan account wrote:

“One action is a shot on goal, the other is a reversed one. One is in the French league against Clermont, the other in a match in the knockout phase of the Champions League against Juventus. In one the player supports the two hands and the other foot on the ground and between his body and the pitch there is hardly a mattress to do with it. While in the other image we see a body totally detached from the field and in the space between the body and the pitch another player could enter ”.

The sister of Ronaldo, Katia Aveiroliked the post before commenting on it with a series of cheering emojis.

However, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains in the balance

The rivalries between fans over who is stronger between Ronaldo And Messi fall outside the objective data, namely that the Pulga Argentina seems destined for a season at the top, while the phenomenon of Madeira he is still struggling with a desire to move but does not seem to be able to be satisfied.

Ronaldo in fact he would like to leave the Red Devilsto marry into a team that plays there Champions League. The names are those of the top clubs from all over Europe, fromAtletico Madrid to the Chelseafrom the Bayern Monaco at the Sporting Lisbon, although at the moment it is United seems intent on keeping it at least for this season.

Furthermore, Ronaldo he missed most of the pre-season preparation for the United and it is unclear if he will be present today against the Brighton.