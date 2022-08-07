“Cristiano Ronaldo will not go on Manchester United tour in Asia and Australia”

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not participate in the tour that the Manchester United is scheduled for next week in Asia and Australia“. To communicate it is Sky Sports Uk. A news that serves as yet another proof of the relationship between the Premier club and the Portuguese ace, which has now reached minimum terms, always looking for a new accommodation in which he can play the next Champions League.

“Cristiano Ronaldo: no tour in Asia and Australia with Manchester United” CR7, which did not even take part in the first days of training for the Red Devils, will therefore not follow his (formerly?) Team on the journey to the other side of the world. The training of the new manager Erik Ten Hag (with which the Portuguese has not tied since his arrival from Ajax) will take the field on Tuesday 12 July in Bangkok against the LiverpoolFriday 15 in Melbourne against Melbourne Victory and, Tuesday, 19 against theAston Villa. Last date Saturday 23 in Perth against Crystal Palace.

Watch the video Future Cristiano Ronaldo? Check out a new club

Cristiano Ronaldo and the market hypotheses to date “standing” Meanwhile, Jorge Mendes continues to test the waters with teams potentially interested in CR7. At the moment, after yet another No of the Bayern Monaco (also confirmed by the words of the CEO and former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn), the most credible hypothesis, at the state of the art, remains the one linked to Chelsea from Thomas Tuchel.