Craving for a delicious dinner? Prepare this cauliflower au gratin recipe with bechamel sauce

The cauliflower au gratin is a delicious oven recipe where this vegetable is prepared with cheese and other ingredients, melted together and obtaining a delicious flavor that can be accompanied with a fresh salad or alone, as a delicious dish to enjoy at dinner time. Dinner.

But to do this prescription more special we will add a rich Bechamel sauce, that preparation of an impeccable white with a thick consistency, whose origin is attributed to French and Italian cuisine. It is made by adding milk to a white roux and it is usually the complement that gives flavor to many recipes and with this we will verify it.

Related news

If tonight you want to enjoy a delicious Dinner and share with the family, this recipe to prepare a delicious cauliflower au gratin with bechamel sauce, is the one for you. Here you can find all the ingredients you need to create it and enjoy an exquisite dish that can be accompanied by a good wine.

Related news

Ingredients:

1 cauliflower great

great 4 cup of water

Pinch of salt

½ cup of grated cheese to gratin

For the Bechamel sauce:

500ml whole milk

30 g of all-purpose flour

30 grams of butter

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp olive oil

Nutmeg to taste

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Preparation

Cut into bunches cauliflower, wash and disinfect very well. Cook with the water in a pot and a pinch of salt to add flavor, just leave it for about 15 minutes until the water boils, then drain the liquid and reserve.

In another pan, prepare the roux, the base mixture to bind the Bechamel sauce homemade. So in a small saucepan place the butter to melt and add the flour. Then add the whole milk little by little and without stopping stirring with a few rods. salt and pepper to taste and add nutmeg, let cook until thick.

Grease a refractory with spray oil or a little butter; lay a base cauliflower cooked, add half of the bechamel sauce and half of the cheese. Cover with another layer of cauliflower and finish with the sauce and the rest of the cheese.

Bake at 180° C for approximately 15 minutes. The cheese should gratin evenly.

Let cool a little, serve to taste and enjoy this delicious cauliflower au gratin with bechamel sauce.