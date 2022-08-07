COVID-19 in Mexico: There is a decrease in infections

Testing for COVID-19 is continuing across the country. Photo: Cuartoscuro.

The daily technical report COVID-19 of the Health Secretary shows that the epidemiological week 30which runs from July 24 to 30, closed with a decrease in cases on average per day Mexicowith 12 thousand 740, while in week 29 there were 21 thousand 404.

According to Health figures, deaths they also continue to decline, with 33 on average per day during week 30, compared to 63 that occurred in week 29, and 76 in week 28.

The hospital occupation of general beds stands at 13%, while that of fan beds for critical patients it remains at 5%.

Continue vaccination against COVID-19 in Mexico

On the other hand, registration on the site is still open mivacuna.salud.gob.mx for the vaccination against COVID-19 in Mexico of adolescents, girls and boys from five to 11 years old, as well as adults who have yet to start or complete schemes or reinforcement.

The basic prevention measures To avoid contagion, they are still:

Use of face masks in accordance with the provisions of each locality

healthy distance

Frequent hand washing with soap and water, or application of alcohol-gel as often as necessary

Ventilation of spaces, in order to reduce the risk of contagion.

The recommendation: In case of symptom of COVID-19, the person must isolate for at least seven days and be aware of the evolution of the disease; in case of complications, go to the nearest medical unit.

The Ministry of Health reported that during the last 24 hoursin the country were registered 14 thousand 448 new cases of infections by COVID-19; while there was 85 deaths.