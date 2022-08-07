Christina Ricci’s emotional anecdote about Johnny Depp in which she learned a valuable lesson

The actress was 9 years old when she discovered what homosexuality was

It was Johnny Depp who was in charge of revealing it to him

Christina Ricci found a critical life lesson from a very unexpected person: Johnny Depp. It was the year 1989 when Ricci was shooting the movie “Sirens” (“Mermaids” in English) together with Winona Ryder – Depp’s girlfriend at the time – and Cher. There was homophobic fight on the set and Ricci at nine years old did not understand anything.

“Johnny is actually the person who explained what homosexuality was to me when I was 9 years old,” Ricci said recently in a radio interview according to E! News. “There was something on set and someone wasn’t being nice to someone else. And they were like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I’m homophobic.’ And then I was like, ‘Well, I don’t get what that is.'”

The actress, who was playing her first role, was in Winona’s trailer while she was on the phone with Johnny Depp. As Ricci did not understand anything, she put him on the phone with her partner at the time and explained it to him.

Ricci said that Depp used “the simplest terms” to define homosexuality. “She told me: ‘It’s when a man wants to have sex with a man and when a woman wants to have sex with a woman'”, assured the actress in the interview “I said: ‘Ah, okay'”.

The actress has shared the screen on many occasions with Depp since then, with whom she maintains a very good relationship. She remembers the actor as quite an important figure in her early years as an actress.