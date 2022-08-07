Christian Bale says he was laughed at when he said he was going to do a serious Batman

Before releasing Batman Begins, Christian Bale found many people who said that a version like this was not going to work

«Why so serious?» No, we are not paraphrasing the Joker of Heather Ledger in The dark knight but recreating what many must have said to Christian bale when the actor told them that he was going to play a Batman I laughed.

If Bale, who today arrives in cinemas practically all over the world as Cap the butcher of gods in Thor: Love and Thunderhe would have been advised by his interlocutors, he would not have become one of the favorite actors by fans in terms of his iteration of the Bat Man.

“I used to say [a la gente] that we were going to do a kind of Batman, but taking it seriously,” Bale told The Washington Post. «There were a lot of people who laughed in my face and said, ‘Well that’s not going to work at all’«.

batmanbegins It was the first installment in the franchise. DC since batman and robinof Joel Schumacher, in 1997, which was quickly regarded by audiences as a parody for its bat suit with nipples and over-the-top acting. Schumacher’s film is considered to be one of the worst superhero movies everand ended the series that started Tim Burton in 1989. However, the poor reception of Batman and Robin may have swung the industry pendulum in the opposite direction, with the movies taking on a more earthy tone that eventually gave rise to the superhero franchises that fill the movie theaters today.

The trilogy of The dark knight directed by Christopher Nolan, which ran from 2005 to 2012, garnered two Oscars, including posthumous Best Actor for Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker. “It’s wonderful to be part of a trilogy that proved those people wrong. I’m not sure if it got started [el UCM]but it certainly helped along the way,” Bale added.