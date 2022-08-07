Chris Rock’s brother gives his opinion on Will Smith’s slap

The incident between will smith and Chris Rock in the last edition of the Oscar awards in which the actor got up from his chair to slap him after a joke about the shaved head of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, has woken up all kinds of theories.

From UNAM to comedian’s brothereveryone wonders what went through my mind who starred in movies like Looking for happiness either I robot. Tony Rock has a belief of his own that has to do with the Smith’s insecurities in their marriage.

Chris Rock’s brother’s theory on the slap

In his opinion, the Will Smith’s anger stemmed more from his own emotions that of the feelings that the comment could generate in Jada, since even a source close to her assured that she never wanted to be defended. The consequences for the actor have been, in addition to lose projectsbeing expelled from the Film Academy for a ten year period.

“I think it was an accumulation of the ways that he has been teased in other ways. He has admitted it himself he has always hated being singled out as weak”, expressed Tony Rock to the podcast Top Billin’ with Bill Bellamy.

Also, he referred to the Pinkett Smith’s relationship with Tupac Shakurthe late rapper with whom she studied in the 1980s at the Baltimore School of the Arts, whom she always refers to in a good way and whom Smith He admitted to feeling jealous.

“I’m not bringing up family issues that people don’t know about. It is public knowledge. Jada often talks about Tupac, about his relationship with him. As the man who is married to her, you wonder, ‘Damn, am I not doing enough?“, plot.