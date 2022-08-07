Chris Rock had previously made fun of Will Smith’s wife

Will Smith, winner in the category of ‘Best Actor’ in the Oscar awards 2022, starred in one of the most awkward moments of the ceremony, well hit Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Nevertheless, It was not the first time that the comedian spoke of the also actress.

And it is that years ago Chris Rock had already mentioned Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith, during the Academy Awards.

The joke that Chris Rock made yesterday about Jada Pinkett Smith was because of her physical appearance. Specifically about her baldness. According to the comedian, Willl’s partner could make another installment of GI Jane (where the main character gets a haircut).

“GI Jane 2, I can’t wait to see it,” said the comedian.

Between awkward laughter, Will Smith got up from his place to slap the comedian regardless of whether there was a live broadcast.

“Get my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Smith yelled at Chris Rock.

The past between Will Smith and Chris Rock

Nevertheless, This is not the first time that a friction has arisen between the couple and the comedian.

It was in 2016 when Chris Rock at the Oscars made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

At that time, Chris Rock spoke about the ‘boycott’ that the couple tried against the Academy due to the lack of diversity.

“Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I was not invited. That’s not an invitation I would turn down,” said Chris Rock.

Likewise, in 2018 –according to Biobiochile– there was another friction between Will Smith and the comedian. At that time Chris Rock made reference to Jada, after Will congratulated his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

“Wow, you must have a very supportive current wife,” the comedian said, directly alluding to Jada Pinkett Smith.

