Chris Hemsworth’s daughter appears in Thor 4, do you know who she is?

marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder it’s about family and connections between people, so it encompasses both the ones you’re born into and the ones you choose, so it makes some sense that the families of the people who made it are also somewhere in the movie, That is why the characters of Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale had children in the new Marvel Studios movie.

But in the case of the main character, Chris Hemsworthhe incorporated his entire family into the cast, since his wife Elsa Pataky had a cameo in Love and Thunder, as did two of his children, but the one who managed to get more screen time is his daughter indian roseWell, he had a very important role, playing a character that will probably return later in the MCU.

SPOILER ALERT!!!!!!——–>>>>>

This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder, so read on at your own risk.

That’s right, Hemsworth’s family do appear briefly in Thor: Love and Thunder, but India has a big role to play, as she is Hemsworth’s daughter. Cap the God Butcherwho dies at the beginning of the film, and is the reason why Gorr seeks revenge on the gods, also, near the end of the film, when Gorr reaches Eternity and resurrects his daughter, he comes out again and now, the sends to live with Thor just before he dies.

That’s why at the end of the movie, we can see her living with Thor, while he takes care of her, they go out together to fight villains and take care of those in need, and during the final monologue, Thor refers to the duo as Love. and Thunder, giving the girl a name and linking things with the title.

That scene is very different when you realize that the two actors interacting and fighting together are actually father and daughter in real life: “One of the memorable parts for me was working with India, with Chris’s girl”said Christian bale.

“She was so magnificent in it. But it was also really nice to see their relationship and for her to have to say, ‘Who is this weird bald guy who’s covered in scars and crying over [mí]?’ [Vi] what a good father he is, gently convincing her, like, ‘No, stay there. I know he’s a little gross, but hang in there.'”