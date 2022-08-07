Chris Hemsworth Says He’s Still Open To Returning To The Star Trek Saga

It’s been a long time since that JJ Abrams-directed reboot of the saga star trek, with a delivery in 2009 that revitalized the franchise in a remarkable way with a fast-paced adventure and with characters as charismatic as Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto or Karl Urban. What some may not remember is that a then unknown Chris Hemsworth also appeared in the first minutes of the film, who had not yet risen to stardom thanks to his role as Thor that he would get later. In that first sequence, Hemsworth played George Kirk, who happened to be the father of Chris Pine’s character, James Kirk, and ended up sacrificing himself to save his family.

After a sequel that was just as well received as the first, then came Star Trek Beyond in 2016, but without JJ Abrams. There were plans to make a fourth installment since before it was released Beyond and it was planned that the character of Hemsworth would return (we don’t know how because he died in the first film), but the poor box office results of the third installment and the poor reception of the public caused the sequel to be cancelled. However, the Australian actor still hopes to return and has expressed this in statements to Vanity Fair: “There was talk of doing the movie with Chris Pine at one point, the script was drawn up and then it fell apart. But if JJ Abrams called me tomorrow and said, ‘Chris Pine and I want to do it,’ I’d probably say, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. In addition, the actor himself admitted that, probably, his role in star trek helped him land the role of Thor: “I think it helped in many, many ways. I think JJ Abrams and Kenneth had a conversation,” he added.

William Mendez

