Celebrities and celebrities who share an ex

celebrity love triangles



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The story of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Tom and Penelope



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Behati Prinsloo, Anne Vyalitsyna, and Adam Levine



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The two years of love between Adam Levine and Anne Vyalitsyna



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

And they ate partridges Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez: eternal exes



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd: a brief romance



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Annie Clark



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The beautiful couple formed by Cara Delevingne and Annie Clark



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The short courtship of Annie Clark and Kristen Stewart



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Daniel Craig, Jude Law and Sienna Miller



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Jude Law and Sienna Miller



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The alleged affair between Sienna Miller and Daniel Craig



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Diana of Wales, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The failed marriage of Carlos and Diana



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Carlos and Camila, against everyone and everything



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.



19/19 SLIDES