Career in pediatric gastroenterology for the life of a child: Dr. Eileen Lugo

Dr. Eileen Lugo, pediatric gastroenterologist. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Glorianys Valentine.

“My inspiration is to help my kidsknowing that what I can do and teach them today is that they will be healthy in the future”, said Dr. Eileen Lugo, pediatric gastroenterologist.

Lugo defines herself as a Puerto Rican dedicated to her profession for the benefit of the kids on the Island, where he trained as a professional because of the need for this specialty, but also because of the love and respect that little ones inspire in him.

“My greatest satisfaction is when a little boy arrives with pain and after applying the appropriate treatment, I manage to make him smile, it also fills me to give them a better quality of life, that also made me return to my island, to treat my patients in Puerto Rico“, said.

Lugo reported that he initially began his studies at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara in Mexico, but later requested a transfer to the Ponce School of Medicine, where he completed his medical studies.

There, after completing his residency at Hospital La Concepción in San Germán, he confirmed that his passion for pediatric medicine and gastroenterology, a specialty that, in his opinion, marks the lives of kids.

“In them the smallest help makes a difference in them, so I saw the need from the point of view of gastroenterology, since many diseases can be prevented through this specialty,” he stressed.

life experience

With nostalgia, he related that one of the most impressive moments of his career was when, together with his colleagues, he traveled to Ecuador, where he was able to attend to the kids after an earthquake emergency.

“When I finish pediatrics We did some clinics in Manta, Ecuador, together with other colleagues from San Germán, we saw that there is poverty and great need, and that allowed me to see that my profession and that we can make a difference,” he said.

